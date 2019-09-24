Zacks: Analysts Set $18.33 Price Target for Prevail Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVL)

Shares of Prevail Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVL) have been assigned an average broker rating score of 1.13 (Strong Buy) from the four analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a buy recommendation and three have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company.

Brokers have set a twelve-month consensus price target of $18.33 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post ($0.51) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Prevail Therapeutics an industry rank of 54 out of 256 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PRVL shares. Bank of America started coverage on Prevail Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Prevail Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, July 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Prevail Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Cowen started coverage on Prevail Therapeutics in a report on Monday, July 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Prevail Therapeutics stock traded up $1.65 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $15.21. The stock had a trading volume of 102,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,009. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 26.94 and a current ratio of 26.94. Prevail Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $7.41 and a 1-year high of $16.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.95.

Prevail Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRVL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.24) by $0.66. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Prevail Therapeutics will post -2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prevail Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $194,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prevail Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,188,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Prevail Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $615,000. Omega Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prevail Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,830,000. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Prevail Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,066,000. Institutional investors own 77.49% of the company’s stock.

Prevail Therapeutics Company Profile

Prevail Therapeutics Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing disease-modifying AAV-based gene therapies for patients with devastating neurodegenerative diseases. The company's lead product candidate is PR001 for the treatment of Parkinson's disease with GBA1 mutation and neuronopathic Gaucher disease.

