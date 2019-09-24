Zacks: Brokerages Set $12.50 Target Price for Mohawk Group Holdings (NYSE:MWK)

Shares of Mohawk Group Holdings (NYSE:MWK) have been assigned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Analysts have set a 1-year consensus price objective of $12.50 for the company and are expecting that the company will post ($0.62) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Mohawk Group an industry rank of 106 out of 256 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several equities analysts have commented on MWK shares. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Mohawk Group in a research report on Monday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. National Securities started coverage on shares of Mohawk Group in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Alliance Global Partners started coverage on shares of Mohawk Group in a research report on Monday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mohawk Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th.

In other Mohawk Group news, insider Yaniv Zion Sarig purchased 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.03 per share, with a total value of $42,180.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MWK. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Mohawk Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $242,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mohawk Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $161,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mohawk Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,557,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mohawk Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Mohawk Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000.

MWK stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,077. Mohawk Group has a 52-week low of $5.80 and a 52-week high of $10.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.71.

Mohawk Group (NYSE:MWK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $30.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.46 million.

About Mohawk Group

Mohawk Group Holdings, Inc operates as a technology-enabled consumer products company in the United States. It offers home and kitchen appliances; kitchenware; environmental appliances, such as dehumidifiers and air conditioners; beauty related products; and consumer electronics under the hOme, Vremi, Xtava, and RIF6 brands.

