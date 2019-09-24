Zacks Investment Management Acquires New Stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Zacks Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 416,205 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $17,597,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CMCSA. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Comcast by 3.1% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 639,819 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $27,051,000 after buying an additional 19,495 shares during the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC boosted its stake in Comcast by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 43,480 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,838,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675 shares during the period. Cibc Bank USA boosted its stake in Comcast by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cibc Bank USA now owns 27,072 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 5,079 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Comcast in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,070,000. Finally, Crestline Management LP acquired a new position in Comcast in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $471,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on CMCSA. ValuEngine raised shares of Comcast from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Guggenheim raised shares of Comcast from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.31 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Comcast in a research note on Friday, June 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub raised shares of Comcast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Comcast from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Comcast currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.97.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA traded down $0.14 during trading on Monday, reaching $46.22. 9,764,660 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,051,346. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.59. The firm has a market cap of $212.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.08. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $32.61 and a 1-year high of $47.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The cable giant reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $26.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.08 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 11.64% and a return on equity of 17.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.03, for a total transaction of $180,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,333,023.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Daniel C. Murdock sold 848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.23, for a total transaction of $37,507.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $151,222.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

