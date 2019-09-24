Zacks Investment Management Cuts Stock Holdings in Churchill Downs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHDN)

Zacks Investment Management lowered its position in Churchill Downs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHDN) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,263 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,879 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management’s holdings in Churchill Downs were worth $6,819,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Churchill Downs in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Churchill Downs in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Churchill Downs in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 151.1% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CHDN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Churchill Downs from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Churchill Downs from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of Churchill Downs from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Churchill Downs from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Churchill Downs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.20.

In other Churchill Downs news, SVP Austin W. Miller sold 5,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.31, for a total transaction of $692,129.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 40,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,750,351.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 13.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Churchill Downs stock traded down $1.43 on Tuesday, reaching $121.85. The stock had a trading volume of 15,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 207,431. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.20. Churchill Downs, Inc. has a 1 year low of $74.58 and a 1 year high of $132.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $121.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.23.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.84 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $477.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $469.85 million. Churchill Downs had a return on equity of 34.23% and a net margin of 15.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $7.71 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Churchill Downs, Inc. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, gaming, and online entertainment company in the United States. It operates through Racing, Casinos, Online Wagering, and Other Investments and Corporate segments. The company operates 4 racetracks, including Churchill Downs Racetrack in Louisville, Kentucky; Arlington International Race Course in Arlington Heights with 12 off-track betting (OTB) facilities in Illinois; Fair Grounds Race Course in New Orleans along with 14 OTBs in Louisiana; and Calder Race Course in Miami Gardens, Florida.

