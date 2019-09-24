Zacks Investment Management Has $22.62 Million Position in International Paper Co (NYSE:IP)

Zacks Investment Management boosted its position in shares of International Paper Co (NYSE:IP) by 0.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 522,055 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management’s holdings in International Paper were worth $22,615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of International Paper by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 153,721 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,113,000 after buying an additional 5,674 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of International Paper by 30.8% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 368,562 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $17,013,000 after buying an additional 86,760 shares during the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of International Paper by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 9,834 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of International Paper by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 773,373 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,784,000 after buying an additional 21,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of International Paper by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,778,604 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $82,296,000 after buying an additional 71,404 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.65% of the company’s stock.

Get International Paper alerts:

NYSE IP traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $41.04. The company had a trading volume of 1,678,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,675,961. International Paper Co has a fifty-two week low of $36.45 and a fifty-two week high of $54.79. The company has a market capitalization of $16.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $39.81 and its 200 day moving average is $43.47.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.77 billion. International Paper had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 30.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that International Paper Co will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.87%. International Paper’s payout ratio is currently 37.59%.

IP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stephens downgraded International Paper from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, June 24th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on International Paper from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 26th. Citigroup downgraded International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $53.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, July 11th. UBS Group set a $50.00 price target on International Paper and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded International Paper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.42.

In other International Paper news, SVP Sharon R. Ryan sold 22,507 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.97, for a total value of $1,012,139.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,768,083.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Timothy S. Nicholls sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.44, for a total transaction of $1,909,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 60,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,567,195.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

International Paper Profile

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment involves in the manufacturing of containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

Recommended Story: LIBOR

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Paper Co (NYSE:IP).

Receive News & Ratings for International Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.