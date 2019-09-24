Zacks Investment Management Has $31.43 Million Stake in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

Zacks Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 432,239 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,378 shares during the quarter. Zacks Investment Management’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $31,432,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at $1,300,469,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in AbbVie by 1,715.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,593,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $697,664,000 after purchasing an additional 9,065,487 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in AbbVie by 56.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,200,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,063,799,000 after purchasing an additional 4,765,946 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in AbbVie by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 98,295,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,148,030,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100,309 shares during the period. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC grew its position in AbbVie by 433.3% in the 2nd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 3,634,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,327,000 after purchasing an additional 2,953,331 shares during the period. 68.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ABBV has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of AbbVie from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Svb Leerink raised shares of AbbVie from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Citigroup reissued a “hold” rating on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Wolfe Research raised shares of AbbVie from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AbbVie presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.20.

In other news, Vice Chairman Laura J. Schumacher acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $70.42 per share, with a total value of $1,760,500.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 164,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,607,891.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Nicholas Donoghoe bought 7,525 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $66.19 per share, for a total transaction of $498,079.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,090 shares in the company, valued at $866,427.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 184,977 shares of company stock worth $12,387,121 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

ABBV traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $72.94. 6,407,333 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,332,464. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.96 billion, a PE ratio of 9.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $66.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.47. AbbVie Inc has a 1 year low of $62.66 and a 1 year high of $96.60.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $8.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.09 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 12.62% and a negative return on equity of 182.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.00 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a yield of 6.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 11th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is 54.11%.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

