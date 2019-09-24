Zacks Investment Management Has $4.32 Million Stock Holdings in Planet Fitness Inc (NYSE:PLNT)

Zacks Investment Management boosted its stake in Planet Fitness Inc (NYSE:PLNT) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,612 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the quarter. Zacks Investment Management’s holdings in Planet Fitness were worth $4,318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 547.3% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,271,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,563,000 after buying an additional 1,920,729 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 376.5% in the second quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,188,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,087,000 after buying an additional 938,985 shares in the last quarter. Pelham Capital Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 104.2% in the second quarter. Pelham Capital Ltd. now owns 1,309,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,830,000 after buying an additional 668,113 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Planet Fitness in the second quarter valued at $41,592,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 237.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 565,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,942,000 after buying an additional 397,498 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PLNT traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $61.70. 1,182,753 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,312,645. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.59. Planet Fitness Inc has a 52 week low of $44.97 and a 52 week high of $81.90. The company has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.57, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.65.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.04. Planet Fitness had a net margin of 16.29% and a negative return on equity of 46.45%. The company had revenue of $181.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.91 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Planet Fitness Inc will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PLNT. Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Planet Fitness in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Imperial Capital reissued an “in-line” rating and set a $72.50 price target (up from $55.00) on shares of Planet Fitness in a research report on Friday, August 9th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Planet Fitness from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Planet Fitness from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $80.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.61.

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness name. It operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, and Panama.

