Zacks Investment Management Has $42.34 Million Position in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Zacks Investment Management boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 785,507 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,721 shares during the quarter. Zacks Investment Management owned 0.05% of Mondelez International worth $42,339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MDLZ. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Mondelez International in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in Mondelez International by 1,367.6% in the second quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Mondelez International by 66.0% in the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in Mondelez International in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Mondelez International in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MDLZ stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Monday, reaching $54.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 262,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,115,511. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $54.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $79.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.82. Mondelez International Inc has a one year low of $38.78 and a one year high of $56.72.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57. The business had revenue of $6.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.03 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 14.57% and a return on equity of 14.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Mondelez International Inc will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This is a positive change from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is currently 42.80%.

In other Mondelez International news, EVP Vinzenz P. Gruber sold 40,377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.68, for a total transaction of $2,288,568.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 112,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,355,925.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MDLZ shares. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Citigroup set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Mondelez International and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. BidaskClub raised shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 10th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Mondelez International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.50.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

