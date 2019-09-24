Zacks Investment Management Has $6.26 Million Stake in Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM)

Zacks Investment Management decreased its position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 104,608 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,275 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management’s holdings in Maxim Integrated Products were worth $6,258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MXIM. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 183.1% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,048,685 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $720,753,000 after buying an additional 7,793,251 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 19,703.2% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,213,541 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $72,593,000 after buying an additional 1,207,413 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 29.8% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,507,107 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $186,472,000 after buying an additional 804,734 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 36.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,718,292 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $91,362,000 after buying an additional 462,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 311.6% during the second quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 514,154 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,757,000 after buying an additional 389,252 shares in the last quarter. 92.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Maxim Integrated Products alerts:

In other Maxim Integrated Products news, CEO Tunc Doluca sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $120,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William D. Watkins sold 8,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.62, for a total transaction of $453,892.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 114,568 shares of company stock worth $6,581,292 over the last three months. 0.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MXIM. Deutsche Bank set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Maxim Integrated Products and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. BidaskClub raised shares of Maxim Integrated Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Maxim Integrated Products in a report on Friday, September 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of Maxim Integrated Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on shares of Maxim Integrated Products in a report on Thursday, August 1st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Maxim Integrated Products currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.44.

Shares of MXIM traded down $0.78 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $57.16. 1,124,711 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,682,516. Maxim Integrated Products Inc. has a one year low of $46.64 and a one year high of $65.73. The company has a current ratio of 6.84, a quick ratio of 6.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of $55.40 and a 200 day moving average of $56.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.52, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.39.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57. Maxim Integrated Products had a net margin of 35.76% and a return on equity of 37.75%. The business had revenue of $557.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $559.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. Maxim Integrated Products’s revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Maxim Integrated Products Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 29th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is a boost from Maxim Integrated Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 28th. Maxim Integrated Products’s dividend payout ratio is 79.01%.

Maxim Integrated Products Profile

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, the rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides a range of high-frequency process technologies and capabilities for use in custom designs.

Read More: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MXIM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM).

Receive News & Ratings for Maxim Integrated Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maxim Integrated Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.