Zacks Investment Management Purchases 136,495 Shares of Southern Co (NYSE:SO)

Zacks Investment Management boosted its position in shares of Southern Co (NYSE:SO) by 16.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 978,505 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 136,495 shares during the period. Southern makes up about 1.1% of Zacks Investment Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Zacks Investment Management owned about 0.09% of Southern worth $54,092,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southern in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Thor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southern in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Atlantic Trust LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southern in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Southern by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southern in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 58.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SO has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on Southern from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. SunTrust Banks set a $59.00 price target on Southern and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Southern from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Bank of America raised their price target on Southern from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.70.

In other Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total transaction of $112,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,131,232. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP James Y. Kerr II sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.16, for a total value of $1,454,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 67,655 shares in the company, valued at $3,934,814.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,000 shares of company stock worth $3,301,580 over the last 90 days. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of SO stock traded up $0.23 on Monday, reaching $61.34. 2,312,662 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,871,272. Southern Co has a 52 week low of $42.50 and a 52 week high of $61.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.52 billion, a PE ratio of 19.98, a P/E/G ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.17. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.84.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.08. Southern had a return on equity of 10.04% and a net margin of 20.18%. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.12 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. Southern’s quarterly revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Southern Co will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%. Southern’s payout ratio is currently 80.78%.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

