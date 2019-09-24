Zacks Investment Management Purchases 3,997 Shares of Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY)

Zacks Investment Management lifted its position in Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 184,903 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,997 shares during the quarter. Zacks Investment Management owned 0.07% of Best Buy worth $12,893,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Best Buy in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in Best Buy in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Best Buy in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Best Buy in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Best Buy by 34.6% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 653 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.12% of the company’s stock.

In other Best Buy news, major shareholder Richard M. Schulze sold 430,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.26, for a total transaction of $32,406,956.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,732,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,387,950. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lisa Caputo sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.20, for a total transaction of $188,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,454,387.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,381,448 shares of company stock worth $101,304,357 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on BBY. ValuEngine raised shares of Best Buy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $63.00 price target on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Cleveland Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Monday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.94.

NYSE BBY traded up $0.33 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $67.74. 1,809,217 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,194,457. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $17.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.68. Best Buy Co Inc has a 12-month low of $47.72 and a 12-month high of $81.66.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The technology retailer reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $9.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.55 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 3.52% and a return on equity of 48.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. Research analysts expect that Best Buy Co Inc will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 19th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 18th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.59%.

Best Buy Co, Inc operates as a retailer of technology products, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide Computing and Mobile Phones, such as computing and peripherals, e-readers, networking products, tablets, and wearables, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio, and smart home products; and entertainment products consisting of drones, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

