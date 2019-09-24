Zacks Investment Management Sells 669 Shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

Zacks Investment Management lessened its holdings in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 2.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 30,576 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 669 shares during the quarter. Zacks Investment Management’s holdings in Boeing were worth $11,130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Boeing by 554.5% in the second quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 72 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Boeing by 128.1% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 73 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Guidant Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Boeing in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Clarfeld Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Next Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boeing in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors own 67.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BA traded up $4.62 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $381.65. 3,493,032 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,807,266. Boeing Co has a 12-month low of $292.47 and a 12-month high of $446.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.98, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $355.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $363.58. The firm has a market cap of $213.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.84, a P/E/G ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 1.24.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The aircraft producer reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $1.07. Boeing had a net margin of 5.42% and a negative return on equity of 632.24%. The company had revenue of $15.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.33 earnings per share. Boeing’s quarterly revenue was down 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Boeing Co will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity set a $380.00 price objective on shares of Boeing and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. UBS Group set a $470.00 price objective on shares of Boeing and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Boeing from $430.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Barclays set a $367.00 price objective on shares of Boeing and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $402.65.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

