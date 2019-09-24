Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) to Sell

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bank of Marin is a California State chartered bank. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ BMRC traded down $0.92 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $41.99. The company had a trading volume of 26,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,002. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.95. The company has a market capitalization of $595.53 million, a PE ratio of 18.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.57. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a one year low of $38.00 and a one year high of $45.13.

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.60. Bank of Marin Bancorp had a net margin of 31.30% and a return on equity of 10.70%. The business had revenue of $26.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.59 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Bank of Marin Bancorp will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Peter Pelham sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.10, for a total value of $120,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $395,265.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 4,391 shares of company stock valued at $180,466 over the last 90 days. 5.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BMRC. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 205.4% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 855 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Bank of Marin Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $58,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 648.7% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,460 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,265 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Bank of Marin Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $82,000. 45.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bank of Marin Bancorp Company Profile

Bank of Marin Bancorp operates as the holding company for Bank of Marin that provides a range of financial services primarily to professionals, small and middle-market businesses, individuals, and not-for-profit organizations in California, the United States. The company offers personal and business checking and savings accounts; and time certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, health savings accounts, and demand deposit marketplace accounts, as well as certificate of deposit account registry and insured cash sweep services.

