Zacks Investment Research Downgrades JSR CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:JSCPY) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of JSR CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:JSCPY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “JSR Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of synthetic rubber and chemical materials. Its operating segment consists of Elastomers, Plastics and Fine Chemicals and Other Products. Elastomers segment produces and merchandises general purpose synthetic rubber for automobile tires, special high performance rubber for automotive components, thermoplastic elastomers for plastic enhancements, and emulsion for paper coating. Plastics segment deals with Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene, Acrylonitrile Ethylene Styrene and Acrylonitrile Styrene Acrylate plastics for automobiles, office automation equipment and amusement machines. Fine Chemicals and Other Products segment manufactures and sells semiconductor, flat panel display and optical fiber coating materials. JSR Corp. is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “

Get JSR CORP/ADR alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered JSR CORP/ADR from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. ValuEngine raised JSR CORP/ADR from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th.

OTCMKTS JSCPY opened at $15.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.41 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.46. JSR CORP/ADR has a twelve month low of $13.47 and a twelve month high of $18.67.

JSR CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:JSCPY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter. JSR CORP/ADR had a return on equity of 6.72% and a net margin of 5.95%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Research analysts expect that JSR CORP/ADR will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About JSR CORP/ADR

JSR Corporation provides petrochemical products, and fine chemicals and other products in Japan and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Elastomers Business, Plastics Business, and Fine Chemicals and Other Products Business. The Elastomers Business segment offers general purpose synthetic rubbers, including emulsion polymerization styrene-butadiene (SB), solution polymerization SB, styrene, polybutadiene and isoprene rubbers, etc.; special-purpose synthetic rubbers, such as nitrile, butyl, ethylene propylene, NV and NE polymer blend rubbers, etc.; and thermoplastic elastomers comprising butadiene type TPE, hydrogenated polymer, styrene-butadiene type TPE, styrene-isoprene type TPE, olefin type TPE, etc.

See Also: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on JSR CORP/ADR (JSCPY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for JSR CORP/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JSR CORP/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.