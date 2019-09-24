Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $19.00 target price on the software maker’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Nuance Communications, Inc. is the leading provider of speech and imaging solutions for businesses and consumers around the world. Its technologies, applications and services make the user experience more compelling by transforming the way people interact with information and how they create, share and use documents. “

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on NUAN. ValuEngine cut shares of Nuance Communications from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. BidaskClub cut shares of Nuance Communications from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Nuance Communications in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Nuance Communications currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $18.67.

NASDAQ:NUAN opened at $16.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.83. Nuance Communications has a twelve month low of $12.66 and a twelve month high of $18.16. The company has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.94.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The software maker reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. Nuance Communications had a net margin of 3.88% and a return on equity of 13.93%. The firm had revenue of $460.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $455.93 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Nuance Communications will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Nuance Communications news, EVP Robert Weideman sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.53, for a total transaction of $99,180.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 432,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,156,812.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas L. Beaudoin sold 8,301 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.04, for a total transaction of $133,148.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 284,993 shares in the company, valued at $4,571,287.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 68,152 shares of company stock worth $1,147,376 over the last ninety days. 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Nuance Communications in the second quarter worth approximately $1,588,000. Atria Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Nuance Communications by 97.2% in the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 64,969 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,074,000 after acquiring an additional 32,028 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in shares of Nuance Communications by 1.5% in the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 142,906 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,282,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050 shares during the last quarter. Natixis boosted its position in shares of Nuance Communications by 17.2% in the second quarter. Natixis now owns 134,317 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,145,000 after acquiring an additional 19,673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nuance Communications by 1.5% in the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 43,104 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $688,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. 88.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nuance Communications, Inc provides voice recognition and natural language understanding solutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Healthcare, Automotive, Enterprise, Imaging, and Other. The Healthcare segment offers clinical speech and clinical language understanding solutions, such as Dragon Medical, a dictation software that allow physicians to capture and document patient care in real-time; transcription solutions, which enable physicians to streamline clinical documentation with a transcription platforms; clinical document improvement and coding solutions; diagnostic solutions that allow radiologists to document, collaborate, and share medical images and reports; and professional and personal productivity solutions to business users and consumers.

