Zacks: MAM Software Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MAMS) Given $12.12 Consensus Target Price by Analysts

Shares of MAM Software Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MAMS) have been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating.

Brokers have set a 12 month consensus price target of $12.12 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.06 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned MAM Software Group an industry rank of 84 out of 256 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine lowered MAM Software Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. B. Riley upped their price target on MAM Software Group from $9.00 to $12.12 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cove Street Capital LLC grew its holdings in MAM Software Group by 2.2% in the first quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 939,335 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,994,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of MAM Software Group by 54.2% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 9,279 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 3,263 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in MAM Software Group by 41.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,401 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 8,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in MAM Software Group by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,497 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 5,884 shares in the last quarter. 33.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MAMS traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.09. The company had a trading volume of 58,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,769. MAM Software Group has a 1 year low of $6.53 and a 1 year high of $12.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $152.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.64 and a beta of 0.45.

About MAM Software Group

MAM Software Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides software, information, and e-commerce and related services to businesses engaged in the automotive aftermarket in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Ireland. The company offers business management systems, including its proprietary software applications, implementation and training, and third-party hardware and peripherals; and information products, such as an accessible catalog database related to parts, tires, labor estimates, scheduled maintenance, repair information, technical service bulletins, pricing, and product features and benefits.

