Zimmer Partners LP Buys Shares of 25,000 South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI)

Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new position in South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $413,000. Zimmer Partners LP owned approximately 0.14% of South Plains Financial at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SPFI. RMB Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of South Plains Financial in the second quarter worth $6,504,000. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp bought a new position in shares of South Plains Financial during the second quarter worth $4,159,000. Polaris Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of South Plains Financial during the second quarter worth $3,491,000. Banc Funds Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of South Plains Financial during the second quarter worth $3,168,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of South Plains Financial during the second quarter worth $2,529,000. 20.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPFI traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.28. 3,425 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,992. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.50. South Plains Financial has a one year low of $15.82 and a one year high of $18.70.

South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $38.54 million for the quarter.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SPFI. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of South Plains Financial in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Sandler O’Neill began coverage on shares of South Plains Financial in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company.

