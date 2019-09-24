Zimmer Partners LP Makes New Investment in Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND)

Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,607,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new stake in Beyond Meat during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Beyond Meat during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in Beyond Meat during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Beyond Meat during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Beyond Meat during the second quarter worth about $53,000. Institutional investors own 9.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Beyond Meat alerts:

BYND traded down $5.42 on Tuesday, reaching $142.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 124,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,481,597. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $157.34. The company has a quick ratio of 7.90, a current ratio of 8.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Beyond Meat has a fifty-two week low of $45.00 and a fifty-two week high of $239.71.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $67.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.94 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Beyond Meat will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BYND shares. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Beyond Meat in a research note on Monday. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Beyond Meat from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $123.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. William Blair started coverage on shares of Beyond Meat in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Beyond Meat from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Beyond Meat from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $188.00 to $189.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.24.

In related news, CFO Mark Joseph Nelson sold 64,452 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $10,312,320.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Charles Muth sold 24,574 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $3,931,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 821,957 shares of company stock valued at $127,169,948 over the last ninety days.

Beyond Meat Profile

Beyond Meat, Inc, a food company, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. The company sells its products under the Beyond Beef, Beyond Chicken, The Beyond Burger, Beyond Meat, Beyond Sausage, Eat What You Love, and The Cookout Classic brand names.

Read More: What is the quiet period?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BYND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND).

Receive News & Ratings for Beyond Meat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beyond Meat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.