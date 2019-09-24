Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI Grows Stock Holdings in American Financial Group Inc (NYSE:AFG)

Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI lifted its position in shares of American Financial Group Inc (NYSE:AFG) by 22.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI’s holdings in American Financial Group were worth $1,281,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AFG. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in American Financial Group by 101.0% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 421,064 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $40,511,000 after purchasing an additional 211,586 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in American Financial Group by 2.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,588,773 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $880,093,000 after acquiring an additional 219,643 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in American Financial Group by 1.9% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 12,782 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in American Financial Group in the second quarter valued at $2,811,000. Finally, Walthausen & Co. LLC increased its stake in American Financial Group by 7.3% in the first quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 63,839 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,142,000 after purchasing an additional 4,350 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.14% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director James E. Evans sold 2,365 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.27, for a total transaction of $239,503.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 130,423 shares in the company, valued at $13,207,937.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Carl H. Lindner III sold 117,000 shares of American Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.11, for a total transaction of $12,180,870.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 143,902 shares of company stock worth $15,055,456 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

AFG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of American Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Buckingham Research raised shares of American Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th.

NYSE AFG traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $106.56. 159,692 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 369,881. The company has a 50 day moving average of $102.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. American Financial Group Inc has a 12 month low of $84.18 and a 12 month high of $113.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.69 billion, a PE ratio of 12.69, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.84.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The insurance provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter. American Financial Group had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 13.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.04 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that American Financial Group Inc will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current year.

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Property and Casualty Insurance, Annuity, and Other. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses, trucks and recreational vehicles, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other property; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, general liability, executive liability, professional liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for leasing and financing institutions, surety and fidelity products, and trade credit insurance.

