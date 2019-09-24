Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI Has $754,000 Stock Position in Logitech International SA (NASDAQ:LOGI)

Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI lifted its position in shares of Logitech International SA (NASDAQ:LOGI) by 98.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,870 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 9,351 shares during the quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI’s holdings in Logitech International were worth $754,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 8.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,282,858 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,327,000 after buying an additional 102,453 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 12.4% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 52,851 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,101,000 after buying an additional 5,814 shares in the last quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Logitech International in the second quarter valued at about $219,000. Jackson Square Partners LLC raised its stake in Logitech International by 8.0% in the first quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 2,296,359 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $90,071,000 after purchasing an additional 170,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Logitech International in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. 34.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. DA Davidson set a $58.00 price target on Logitech International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. BidaskClub downgraded Logitech International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup set a $46.00 price target on Logitech International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Logitech International in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Logitech International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.17.

NASDAQ LOGI traded down $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $40.08. 40,229 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 129,013. The company has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a PE ratio of 23.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.30. Logitech International SA has a fifty-two week low of $29.06 and a fifty-two week high of $45.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.37.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The technology company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $644.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $639.06 million. Logitech International had a return on equity of 25.67% and a net margin of 9.36%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Logitech International SA will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 19th were paid a dividend of $0.7446 per share. This represents a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 18th.

In other Logitech International news, CEO Bracken Darrell sold 11,924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.48, for a total transaction of $494,607.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 741,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,776,210.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Logitech International Profile

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that allow people to connect through music, gaming, video, computing, and other digital platforms worldwide. The company offers portable wireless Bluetooth and Wi-Fi speakers, PC speakers, PC headsets, in-ear headphones, and wireless audio wearables; gaming mice, keyboards, headsets, mousepads, and steering wheels and flight sticks; and audio and video, and other products that connect small and medium sized user groups.

