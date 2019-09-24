Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI Makes New $1.96 Million Investment in Avalara Inc (NYSE:AVLR)

Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI acquired a new position in shares of Avalara Inc (NYSE:AVLR) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 27,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,960,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. A.R.T. Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avalara by 90.2% in the 2nd quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC now owns 64,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,642,000 after purchasing an additional 30,500 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avalara in the 2nd quarter valued at about $80,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Avalara in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,232,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Avalara in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,423,000. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Avalara in the 2nd quarter valued at about $266,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Avalara from $78.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. ValuEngine downgraded Avalara from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. KeyCorp set a $101.00 target price on Avalara and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, September 15th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Avalara in a report on Thursday, September 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity began coverage on Avalara in a report on Monday, August 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.37.

NYSE:AVLR traded down $3.81 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $74.28. The stock had a trading volume of 15,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,256,277. The business’s 50 day moving average is $81.95 and its 200 day moving average is $70.67. Avalara Inc has a fifty-two week low of $28.09 and a fifty-two week high of $94.31. The stock has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -68.52 and a beta of 0.59.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.08. Avalara had a negative return on equity of 23.05% and a negative net margin of 20.13%. The firm had revenue of $91.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.19) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 42.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Avalara Inc will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Chelsea R. Stoner sold 14,287 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.20, for a total value of $1,245,826.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.95, for a total value of $983,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 910,047 shares of company stock worth $77,111,828 in the last 90 days. 21.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Avalara, Inc provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. It offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

