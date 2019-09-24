Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI Takes Position in DISH Network Corp (NASDAQ:DISH)

Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI bought a new stake in DISH Network Corp (NASDAQ:DISH) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 41,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,578,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DISH Network by 1.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,719,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $911,075,000 after purchasing an additional 254,456 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of DISH Network by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,272,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,583,000 after purchasing an additional 262,700 shares during the period. Key Square Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of DISH Network by 0.9% in the first quarter. Key Square Capital Management LLC now owns 3,011,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,432,000 after purchasing an additional 27,623 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of DISH Network by 2.1% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,711,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,143,000 after purchasing an additional 56,219 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DISH Network by 4.0% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,907,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,269,000 after purchasing an additional 73,289 shares during the period. 48.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on DISH shares. Raymond James upgraded shares of DISH Network from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Moffett Nathanson cut shares of DISH Network from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of DISH Network from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Barclays cut shares of DISH Network from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of DISH Network from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.46.

In other news, insider James Defranco purchased 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $31.18 per share, for a total transaction of $9,354,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,528,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,659,534.22. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Charles W. Ergen purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $30.94 per share, with a total value of $3,094,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now owns 1,656,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,238,960.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 700,005 shares of company stock valued at $21,958,159. 52.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DISH traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.56. 616,740 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,679,222. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.23 billion, a PE ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.23. DISH Network Corp has a 1-year low of $23.22 and a 1-year high of $44.65.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. DISH Network had a return on equity of 16.24% and a net margin of 10.88%. The business’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that DISH Network Corp will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

