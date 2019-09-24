Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI Takes Position in UGI Corp (NYSE:UGI)

Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI acquired a new stake in shares of UGI Corp (NYSE:UGI) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 16,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $865,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in UGI. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in UGI by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,278,576 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $121,505,000 after buying an additional 41,440 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in UGI by 10.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 65,286 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,618,000 after buying an additional 5,987 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in UGI by 8.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 45,095 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,499,000 after buying an additional 3,654 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in UGI by 33.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 769,354 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,638,000 after buying an additional 193,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in UGI by 0.9% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 715,715 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,665,000 after buying an additional 6,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UGI stock traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 510,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,217,692. UGI Corp has a 52-week low of $45.94 and a 52-week high of $59.31. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $48.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $8.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.49, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.57.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.07). UGI had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 4.46%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Equities research analysts predict that UGI Corp will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a $0.325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 8th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. This is a boost from UGI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. UGI’s payout ratio is currently 47.45%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on UGI. Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of UGI in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. TheStreet cut UGI from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. UBS Group set a $63.00 price objective on UGI and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, ValuEngine cut UGI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.25.

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.7 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,900 propane distribution locations; and sells, installs, and services propane appliances, including heating systems and propane-powered generators.

