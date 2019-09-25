$0.12 EPS Expected for J.Jill Inc (NYSE:JILL) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that J.Jill Inc (NYSE:JILL) will report earnings of $0.12 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for J.Jill’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.11 to $0.12. J.Jill posted earnings per share of $0.15 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that J.Jill will report full year earnings of $0.21 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.17 to $0.24. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.24 to $0.54. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for J.Jill.

Get J.Jill alerts:

J.Jill (NYSE:JILL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $180.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.65 million. J.Jill had a positive return on equity of 6.55% and a negative net margin of 11.90%. J.Jill’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.24 EPS.

Several research firms recently commented on JILL. Deutsche Bank downgraded J.Jill from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $1.68 in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Bank of America downgraded J.Jill from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 31st. ValuEngine downgraded J.Jill from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on J.Jill from $7.00 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded J.Jill from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, September 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.82.

In other J.Jill news, major shareholder Investors Ltd. Towerbrook acquired 29,105 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.00 per share, for a total transaction of $58,210.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JILL. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY raised its position in J.Jill by 39.8% in the 1st quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 1,488,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,169,000 after purchasing an additional 423,800 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in J.Jill by 74.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 960,041 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,911,000 after purchasing an additional 408,992 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in J.Jill in the 2nd quarter valued at $759,000. Hengehold Capital Management LLC bought a new position in J.Jill in the 2nd quarter valued at $398,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in J.Jill by 1,203.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 174,528 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 161,134 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of J.Jill stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.93. 134,547 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 714,125. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.20, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $84.56 million, a P/E ratio of 2.68, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 3.35. J.Jill has a 52 week low of $1.24 and a 52 week high of $7.51. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.32.

About J.Jill

J.Jill, Inc operates as an omnichannel retailer for women's apparel under the J.Jill brand name in the United States. The company offers knit and woven tops, bottoms, and dresses, as well as sweaters and outerwear; and complementary footwear and accessories, including scarves, jewelry, and hosiery.

Read More: Mutual Funds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on J.Jill (JILL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for J.Jill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J.Jill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.