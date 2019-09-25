$0.29 EPS Expected for New Jersey Resources Corp (NYSE:NJR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that New Jersey Resources Corp (NYSE:NJR) will announce earnings of $0.29 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for New Jersey Resources’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.31 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.28. New Jersey Resources posted earnings per share of ($0.33) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 187.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that New Jersey Resources will report full year earnings of $1.96 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.94 to $1.99. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.14 to $2.19. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for New Jersey Resources.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $434.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $592.80 million. New Jersey Resources had a return on equity of 7.93% and a net margin of 4.90%. New Jersey Resources’s revenue was down 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.09) earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NJR. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of New Jersey Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of New Jersey Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of New Jersey Resources from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th.

In related news, CEO Laurence M. Downes sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $990,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 405,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,250,740. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NJR. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of New Jersey Resources in the second quarter valued at $26,176,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of New Jersey Resources by 1.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,449,830 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $619,628,000 after buying an additional 180,472 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of New Jersey Resources by 24.4% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 757,269 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,689,000 after buying an additional 148,575 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in New Jersey Resources by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 980,062 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,778,000 after purchasing an additional 146,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in New Jersey Resources by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 549,589 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,365,000 after purchasing an additional 120,396 shares during the last quarter. 66.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NJR traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $45.43. 490,646 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 398,341. The company has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of 16.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.37. New Jersey Resources has a 52 week low of $43.51 and a 52 week high of $51.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.292 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 19th. This represents a $1.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. New Jersey Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.62%.

New Jersey Resources

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, provides regulated gas distribution, and retail and wholesale energy services. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Midstream segments. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated retail natural gas services to approximately 538,700 residential and commercial customers in central and northern New Jersey; provides storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

