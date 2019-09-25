$0.42 Earnings Per Share Expected for Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) to post earnings of $0.42 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Stantec’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.38 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.44. Stantec reported earnings of $0.34 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 23.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Stantec will report full year earnings of $1.45 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.41 to $1.49. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.61 to $1.76. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Stantec.

Stantec (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The business services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $712.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $706.38 million. Stantec had a net margin of 1.33% and a return on equity of 10.70%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $34.50 target price on shares of Stantec in a research note on Friday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Stantec from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Stantec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, CIBC restated a “hold” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Stantec in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Stantec currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.90.

STN traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $22.40. 4,439 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,175. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.00 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.50. Stantec has a 52-week low of $20.22 and a 52-week high of $26.74.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. This is a positive change from Stantec’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio is 30.71%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of Stantec by 49.2% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 120,189 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,883,000 after purchasing an additional 39,607 shares in the last quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Stantec by 56.7% in the 2nd quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 188,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,904,000 after purchasing an additional 68,200 shares in the last quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Stantec by 155.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 849,161 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $20,424,000 after buying an additional 517,384 shares during the period. Weaver Consulting Group bought a new position in Stantec in the 1st quarter worth $88,000. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in Stantec by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 10,902,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $262,215,000 after buying an additional 975,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.30% of the company’s stock.

Stantec Company Profile

Stantec Inc provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities for clients in the public and private sectors in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Consulting Services  Canada, Consulting Services  United States, and Consulting Services  Global.

