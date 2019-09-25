$1.25 EPS Expected for Capri Holdings Ltd (NYSE:CPRI) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Capri Holdings Ltd (NYSE:CPRI) to report $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Capri’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.30 and the lowest is $1.19. Capri reported earnings per share of $1.27 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Capri will report full-year earnings of $4.90 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.70 to $5.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $5.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.00 to $5.60. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Capri.

Get Capri alerts:

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.05. Capri had a return on equity of 30.29% and a net margin of 7.45%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. Capri’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

CPRI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. MKM Partners lowered their price target on Capri to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Capri from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target (down previously from $54.00) on shares of Capri in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Capri from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Nomura lowered their target price on Capri from $76.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.23.

In other news, CEO John D. Idol bought 363,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.48 per share, for a total transaction of $9,975,240.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Capri in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capri in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Destination Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Capri in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capri in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Capri in the first quarter worth about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CPRI stock traded up $0.16 on Friday, reaching $32.86. 2,242,766 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,881,720. Capri has a 12-month low of $25.25 and a 12-month high of $70.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.43.

About Capri

Capri Holdings Limited design, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel and accessories. It operates in four segments: MK Retail, MK Wholesale, MK Licensing, and Jimmy Choo. The MK Retail segment sells women's apparel; handbags and small leather goods; men's apparel; footwear; and licensed products comprising watches, jewelry, fragrances, and beauty and eyewear.

Featured Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Capri (CPRI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Capri Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capri and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.