10x Genomics (NYSE:TXG) Director Buys $699,300.00 in Stock

10x Genomics (NYSE:TXG) Director Bryan E. Roberts bought 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.31 per share, for a total transaction of $699,300.00.

TXG stock traded down $1.69 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $52.61. The stock had a trading volume of 195,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 644,484. 10x Genomics has a 52-week low of $49.15 and a 52-week high of $63.38.

Separately, Evercore ISI began coverage on 10x Genomics in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock.

10x Genomics Company Profile

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems. It offers chromium instruments, enzymes, reagents, microfluidic chips, and other consumable products, as well as software for analyzing biological systems.

