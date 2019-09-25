1,261 Shares in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) Acquired by Toroso Investments LLC

Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,261 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $176,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 571.8% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,168,468 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $163,166,000 after purchasing an additional 994,529 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,115 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,552,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. Halbert Hargrove Russell LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter worth $599,000. Markel Corp increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Markel Corp now owns 1,823,000 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $254,564,000 after purchasing an additional 16,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 7,040 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $948,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.41% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney stock traded up $1.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $133.09. The stock had a trading volume of 6,603,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,242,577. The firm has a market capitalization of $239.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80, a P/E/G ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $136.11 and its 200 day moving average is $132.88. Walt Disney Co has a one year low of $100.35 and a one year high of $147.15.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.41). Walt Disney had a net margin of 19.02% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The company had revenue of $20.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.40 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Walt Disney Co will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 94,462 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.18, for a total transaction of $13,336,145.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.25, for a total transaction of $288,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 98,662 shares of company stock valued at $13,947,341 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on DIS shares. Moffett Nathanson set a $150.00 price objective on Walt Disney and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley set a $160.00 price objective on Walt Disney and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Imperial Capital reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $140.00 to $139.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $130.00 price objective on Walt Disney and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Bank of America set a $168.00 price objective on Walt Disney and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Walt Disney has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.31.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

