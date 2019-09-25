13,000 Shares in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) Acquired by Voleon Capital Management LP

Voleon Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 13,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,935,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Masimo by 0.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,003,890 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,042,320,000 after buying an additional 22,277 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Masimo by 0.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,449,405 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $662,160,000 after buying an additional 27,580 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in Masimo by 7.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,178,808 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $577,845,000 after buying an additional 289,246 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Masimo by 126.3% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,235,508 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $183,868,000 after buying an additional 689,534 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Masimo by 10.0% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 917,508 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $132,507,000 after buying an additional 83,039 shares during the period. 83.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MASI shares. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Masimo from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Masimo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Masimo from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Masimo in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.25.

MASI traded down $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $149.17. 14,930 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 346,461. Masimo Co. has a 1 year low of $98.23 and a 1 year high of $160.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $151.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $143.18. The firm has a market cap of $7.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.22.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $229.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $222.46 million. Masimo had a net margin of 22.15% and a return on equity of 17.82%. Masimo’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Masimo Co. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Sanford Fitch sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.39, for a total value of $1,052,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,245 shares in the company, valued at $6,654,005.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Yongsam Lee sold 258 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $37,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 73,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,691,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 206,691 shares of company stock valued at $31,581,145 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Masimo Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies worldwide. The company offers Masimo Signal Extraction Technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

