$235.44 Million in Sales Expected for Matador Resources Co (NYSE:MTDR) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Matador Resources Co (NYSE:MTDR) to announce sales of $235.44 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have made estimates for Matador Resources’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $253.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $221.00 million. Matador Resources reported sales of $207.18 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 13.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Matador Resources will report full-year sales of $921.94 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $880.00 million to $1.01 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.05 billion to $1.39 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Matador Resources.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The energy company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $241.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.42 million. Matador Resources had a net margin of 19.10% and a return on equity of 8.71%. Matador Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have commented on MTDR shares. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Matador Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Williams Capital started coverage on shares of Matador Resources in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Matador Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, June 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of Matador Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Matador Resources and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.14.

In other news, EVP Bradley M. Robinson bought 2,000 shares of Matador Resources stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.34 per share, for a total transaction of $30,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director David M. Posner bought 3,650 shares of Matador Resources stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.05 per share, for a total transaction of $54,932.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 19,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $299,178.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 28,734 shares of company stock worth $419,588. 6.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Matador Resources during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Matador Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $74,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Matador Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $91,000. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Matador Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $225,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Matador Resources during the 2nd quarter worth about $235,000. Institutional investors own 95.15% of the company’s stock.

Matador Resources stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $16.93. 2,516,806 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,517,552. The stock has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.81. Matador Resources has a 52-week low of $13.42 and a 52-week high of $34.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.76 and its 200 day moving average is $17.98.

Matador Resources

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates in two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

