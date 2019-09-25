2,760 Shares in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Acquired by RFG Advisory LLC

RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,760 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $450,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Autodesk by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,817 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Autodesk by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,866,083 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $290,773,000 after purchasing an additional 28,355 shares during the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC boosted its stake in Autodesk by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 59,883 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $9,755,000 after purchasing an additional 3,742 shares during the last quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Autodesk by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 12,460 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,030,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Autodesk by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 49,570 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $7,725,000 after purchasing an additional 6,006 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 263 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.02, for a total value of $39,718.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lowered their price target on Autodesk from $199.00 to $173.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of Autodesk in a report on Sunday, September 8th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on Autodesk from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Autodesk from $185.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Autodesk from $190.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $169.48.

Autodesk stock traded down $1.70 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $147.43. The company had a trading volume of 2,026,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,941,525. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52 week low of $117.72 and a 52 week high of $178.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $147.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $161.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,340.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.84.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The software company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.04). Autodesk had a negative return on equity of 59.32% and a net margin of 1.95%. The company had revenue of $796.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $788.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. Autodesk’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

Autodesk, Inc operates as a design software and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a professional drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

