2,825,965 Shares in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Bought by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,825,965 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,968,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.66% of Square at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Square by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,838,878 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,801,564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910,823 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Square by 56.6% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 15,136,362 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,134,016,000 after purchasing an additional 5,472,640 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Square by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,303,968 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $457,227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410,744 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Square by 37.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,034,654 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $365,163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359,963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coatue Management LLC purchased a new stake in Square during the 2nd quarter valued at about $319,388,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.71% of the company’s stock.

In other Square news, insider Ajmere Dale sold 4,953 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $396,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 68,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,446,320. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alyssa Henry sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.26, for a total value of $1,205,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 442,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,645,043.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 77,001 shares of company stock valued at $5,295,829 in the last ninety days. 21.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James upgraded Square from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $74.15 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. SunTrust Banks raised Square from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Needham & Company LLC set a $90.00 price objective on Square and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Square from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Moffett Nathanson raised Square from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Square presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.42.

NYSE SQ traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $57.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 144,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,177,407. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,841.50, a P/E/G ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 3.41. Square, Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.82 and a 1-year high of $101.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is $61.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.89.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $563.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $557.67 million. Square had a positive return on equity of 2.65% and a negative net margin of 1.35%. Square’s quarterly revenue was up 46.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Square, Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

