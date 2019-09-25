$350.31 Million in Sales Expected for Cardtronics PLC (NASDAQ:CATM) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Cardtronics PLC (NASDAQ:CATM) will post $350.31 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Cardtronics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $342.07 million to $360.46 million. Cardtronics reported sales of $340.18 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cardtronics will report full year sales of $1.34 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.33 billion to $1.35 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.40 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.37 billion to $1.42 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Cardtronics.

Cardtronics (NASDAQ:CATM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.25. Cardtronics had a net margin of 1.32% and a return on equity of 21.88%. The firm had revenue of $340.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $331.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. Cardtronics’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis.

CATM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Cardtronics in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of Cardtronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. BidaskClub cut shares of Cardtronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Cardtronics in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cardtronics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Cardtronics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

In other Cardtronics news, CAO Paul A. Gullo sold 1,200 shares of Cardtronics stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.40, for a total transaction of $40,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,531.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stuart Mackinnon sold 10,000 shares of Cardtronics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.43, for a total transaction of $334,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,200 shares of company stock valued at $471,850 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 18.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Cardtronics by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,008,352 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $71,457,000 after acquiring an additional 157,579 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Cardtronics by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,141,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,175,000 after acquiring an additional 133,500 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Cardtronics by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,109,849 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,321,000 after acquiring an additional 233,675 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. grew its holdings in Cardtronics by 34.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,009,305 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,574,000 after acquiring an additional 259,064 shares during the period. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Cardtronics by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 968,718 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,465,000 after acquiring an additional 203,161 shares during the period.

CATM stock traded down $1.47 during trading on Friday, hitting $29.87. The company had a trading volume of 573,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 416,504. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.23. Cardtronics has a 12 month low of $23.57 and a 12 month high of $37.41. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.89, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.31.

About Cardtronics

Cardtronics plc provides automated consumer financial services through its network of automated teller machines (ATMs) and multi-function financial services kiosks. The company offers cash dispensing and balance inquiries; and financial related services to cardholders, as well as ATM management and ATM equipment-related services to large retail merchants, smaller retailers, financial institutions, and operators of facilities, such as shopping malls, airports, and train stations.

