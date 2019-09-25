37,963 Shares in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Acquired by MidWestOne Financial Group Inc.

MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 37,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,316,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Synchrony Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Allstate Corp boosted its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 7.9% in the first quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 74,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,366,000 after acquiring an additional 5,414 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Synchrony Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $423,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 12.1% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 95,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,314,000 after acquiring an additional 10,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crestline Management LP bought a new position in Synchrony Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $6,796,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SYF stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $33.71. The company had a trading volume of 756,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,000,512. Synchrony Financial has a 12 month low of $21.77 and a 12 month high of $36.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.89. The company has a market cap of $22.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.18.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.19 billion. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 17.82%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Buckingham Research assumed coverage on Synchrony Financial in a report on Monday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets set a $43.00 target price on Synchrony Financial and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, July 21st. Nomura raised their target price on Synchrony Financial from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Synchrony Financial in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Synchrony Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.71.

In related news, insider David P. Melito sold 3,204 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $115,344.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $848,412. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. The company offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards and installment loans.

