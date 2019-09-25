40,022 Shares in VanEck Vectors Low Carbon Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:SMOG) Acquired by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Low Carbon Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:SMOG) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 40,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,595,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 2.79% of VanEck Vectors Low Carbon Energy ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Howland Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Low Carbon Energy ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $284,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Low Carbon Energy ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $651,000. Highland Private Wealth Management acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Low Carbon Energy ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $465,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Low Carbon Energy ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,543,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Low Carbon Energy ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,383,000.

Shares of VanEck Vectors Low Carbon Energy ETF stock opened at $64.65 on Wednesday. VanEck Vectors Low Carbon Energy ETF has a 12-month low of $51.21 and a 12-month high of $67.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is $63.68.

