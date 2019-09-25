$48.20 Million in Sales Expected for MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG) will post $48.20 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for MidWestOne Financial Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $48.70 million and the lowest is $47.70 million. MidWestOne Financial Group posted sales of $32.35 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 49%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, October 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MidWestOne Financial Group will report full year sales of $171.20 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $171.00 million to $171.40 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $192.35 million, with estimates ranging from $192.30 million to $192.40 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for MidWestOne Financial Group.

MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.15. MidWestOne Financial Group had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 19.03%. The firm had revenue of $43.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.87 million.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised MidWestOne Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 27th. BidaskClub raised MidWestOne Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised MidWestOne Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st.

In other news, Director Kurt R. Weise sold 1,500 shares of MidWestOne Financial Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.09, for a total value of $45,135.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,175.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOFG. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $101,005,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 642,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,975,000 after purchasing an additional 69,922 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 384,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,540,000 after purchasing an additional 27,446 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group in the 2nd quarter worth $686,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 44.3% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 42,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 13,038 shares during the last quarter. 54.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MOFG stock traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $31.15. 48,338 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,954. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.78. MidWestOne Financial Group has a 1-year low of $23.80 and a 1-year high of $34.83. The company has a market cap of $503.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 2nd were paid a $0.203 dividend. This is a boost from MidWestOne Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 29th. MidWestOne Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.89%.

About MidWestOne Financial Group

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc is a bank holding company. It operates through the following subsidiaries: MidWestOne Bank and MidWestOne Insurance Services, Inc The MidWestOne Bank provides retail banking services, which include deposit products, including checking and other demand deposit accounts, NOW accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts and other time deposits.

