48,594 Shares in Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) Acquired by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in shares of Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 48,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,256,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.15% of Helios Technologies as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Helios Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $87,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Helios Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $139,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Helios Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $174,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Helios Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $229,000. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new stake in Helios Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $249,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.53% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Christine L. Koski sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.60, for a total value of $446,000.00. Also, major shareholder Robert C. Koski sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.32, for a total transaction of $110,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 20,600 shares of company stock worth $948,793. 6.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of HLIO traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.64. The company had a trading volume of 18,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,576. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 17.67 and a beta of 1.83. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.29. Helios Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $30.79 and a fifty-two week high of $57.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.51.

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $143.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.64 million. Helios Technologies had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 13.56%. Helios Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Helios Technologies will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, October 5th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Helios Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.65%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Helios Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Morgan Stanley set a $40.00 target price on shares of Helios Technologies and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Helios Technologies from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Helios Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th.

Helios Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells solutions for the hydraulics and electronics markets. The company operates through two segments, Hydraulics and Electronics. The Hydraulics segment offers screw-in hydraulic cartridge valves, electro-hydraulics, manifolds, and integrated package solutions for the industrial and mobile hydraulics markets; quick release hydraulic coupling solutions for the agriculture, construction equipment, and industrial markets; and hydraulic, pneumatic, electronic, and instrumentation solutions to a range of industries, including agriculture, industrial, mining, and material handling.

