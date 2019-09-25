5,000 Shares in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) Bought by Noked Capital LTD

Noked Capital LTD bought a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KO. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 308,293,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,698,312,000 after buying an additional 4,225,080 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in The Coca-Cola by 1.1% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 52,096,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,652,743,000 after buying an additional 589,927 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in The Coca-Cola by 15.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,763,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,126,574,000 after buying an additional 5,449,889 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in The Coca-Cola by 9,580.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 32,579,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,658,966,000 after buying an additional 32,243,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in The Coca-Cola by 20.9% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 23,023,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,172,359,000 after buying an additional 3,984,190 shares in the last quarter. 67.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Coca-Cola alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on KO shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective (up previously from $55.00) on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on The Coca-Cola in a report on Monday, July 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on The Coca-Cola to $60.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.26.

Shares of KO traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $54.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 194,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,678,081. The firm has a market cap of $230.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.44. The Coca-Cola Co has a 1-year low of $44.25 and a 1-year high of $55.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of $54.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.53.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.86 billion. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 45.67% and a net margin of 21.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Co will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.92%.

In other The Coca-Cola news, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 14,000 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.40, for a total value of $747,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 108,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,791,603.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 146,000 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.31, for a total value of $7,929,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 244,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,276,133.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 429,638 shares of company stock valued at $23,411,372 over the last 90 days. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantbased beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Recommended Story: What are the FAANG Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for The Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.