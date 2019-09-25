52,160 Shares in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) Acquired by Voloridge Investment Management LLC

Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 52,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,920,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ZTS. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in shares of Zoetis by 306.5% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its position in shares of Zoetis by 198.8% in the 2nd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Next Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Zoetis by 156.5% in the 2nd quarter. Next Capital Management LLC now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Destination Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Zoetis by 217.9% in the 2nd quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. 90.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ZTS shares. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of Zoetis from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Zoetis in a report on Monday, September 9th. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $111.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.94.

Shares of Zoetis stock traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $124.76. The company had a trading volume of 72,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,013,767. The company’s 50-day moving average is $124.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.49. Zoetis Inc has a twelve month low of $78.90 and a twelve month high of $130.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 4.17 and a quick ratio of 2.87. The company has a market cap of $59.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.86.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 22.74% and a return on equity of 72.86%. Zoetis’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Zoetis Inc will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Clinton A. Jr. Lewis sold 6,123 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.09, for a total transaction of $692,450.07. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 46,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,293,969.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 4,463 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.99, for a total transaction of $562,293.37. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,181,608.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,332 shares of company stock valued at $4,163,091. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

