$531.02 Million in Sales Expected for Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) to announce $531.02 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Copart’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $512.19 million and the highest estimate coming in at $538.79 million. Copart posted sales of $461.37 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 15.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Copart will report full-year sales of $2.29 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.22 billion to $2.34 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $2.50 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.35 billion to $2.59 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Copart.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The business services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $542.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $517.84 million. Copart had a return on equity of 33.84% and a net margin of 28.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird set a $85.00 price objective on Copart and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Copart in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Copart from $62.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Copart currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.21.

Shares of Copart stock traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $81.04. The company had a trading volume of 930,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,323,155. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.85. Copart has a 52-week low of $44.61 and a 52-week high of $83.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $77.71 and a 200 day moving average of $71.29.

In other news, insider William E. Franklin sold 41,007 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.37, for a total value of $3,172,711.59. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,562,818.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 15.99% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Copart in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Copart in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Copart in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Cordasco Financial Network grew its position in shares of Copart by 170.7% during the second quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 471 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Copart during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.98% of the company’s stock.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

