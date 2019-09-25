564 Shares in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) Purchased by Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 564 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc increased its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc now owns 43,426 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,020,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Check Point Software Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,645,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,368 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $736,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Check Point Software Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $317,000. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 17,587 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,965,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. 70.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CHKP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Northland Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Sunday, September 15th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Evercore ISI set a $105.00 target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $116.00 in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.94.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHKP traded up $1.44 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $107.61. The stock had a trading volume of 432,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 893,041. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a one year low of $98.57 and a one year high of $132.76. The company has a market capitalization of $16.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.65, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.10.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.14. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 40.99% and a return on equity of 22.05%. The business had revenue of $488.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $487.53 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network and gateway solutions, management solutions, and data and endpoint security solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th generation mega cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, and mobile; security gateways from platforms for small business and small office locations, high end and high demanding data centers, and perimeter environments; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

