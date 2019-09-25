765 Shares in Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) Purchased by Doyle Wealth Management

Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new position in Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Next Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 51.3% in the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 41.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.74% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ICE. Citigroup downgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $92.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. FIX began coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Monday, September 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $97.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Monday, September 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Intercontinental Exchange presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.71.

Shares of NYSE ICE traded down $0.19 on Wednesday, reaching $92.71. 25,710 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,964,348. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Intercontinental Exchange Inc has a fifty-two week low of $69.69 and a fifty-two week high of $95.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.20 billion, a PE ratio of 25.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $92.28 and a 200 day moving average of $84.81.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.02. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 31.85%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange Inc will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, Vice Chairman Charles A. Vice sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.74, for a total value of $1,301,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Scott A. Hill sold 33,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.06, for a total value of $3,050,782.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 198,295 shares of company stock valued at $18,156,480 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Asia, Israel, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

