Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Sold by Noked Capital LTD

Noked Capital LTD trimmed its stake in shares of Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,300 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the period. Noked Capital LTD’s holdings in Accenture were worth $240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,642 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,891 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $719,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co now owns 9,780 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,807,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 34.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 253 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Highland Private Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 1,446 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. 69.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ACN traded down $0.40 on Wednesday, hitting $189.74. 87,264 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,852,652. The company has a 50 day moving average of $194.14 and a 200-day moving average of $184.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.75 billion, a PE ratio of 28.15, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.04. Accenture Plc has a 12-month low of $132.63 and a 12-month high of $202.80.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $11.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.03 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 36.24% and a net margin of 10.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.79 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Accenture Plc will post 7.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Accenture news, insider Gianfranco Casati sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.00, for a total transaction of $970,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 36,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,122,322. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Chad T. Jerdee sold 3,247 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.34, for a total value of $605,045.98. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 13,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,472,918.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,760 shares of company stock valued at $4,353,328. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ACN has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $214.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, September 9th. Barclays initiated coverage on Accenture in a report on Friday, September 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $228.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Accenture from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Accenture from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on Accenture to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Accenture presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $201.56.

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

