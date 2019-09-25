Adept Technology Group PLC (LON:ADT) to Issue GBX 4.90 Dividend

Adept Technology Group PLC (LON:ADT) declared a dividend on Tuesday, July 9th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be paid a dividend of GBX 4.90 ($0.06) per share on Tuesday, October 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of ADT remained flat at $GBX 359 ($4.69) during trading hours on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 10,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,976. The company has a market cap of $85.09 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 258.78, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Adept Technology Group has a 52 week low of GBX 314 ($4.10) and a 52 week high of GBX 430 ($5.62). The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 363.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 352.24.

About Adept Technology Group

AdEPT Telecom plc provides voice and data telecommunication services to residential and business customers in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Fixed Line Services and Managed Services. It offers call and line rental, data connectivity, hardware, IP and desktop telephony, broadband, and support and maintenance services, as well as real-time communication services, such as instant messaging, presence information, fixed-mobile convergence, and desktop and data sharing with non-real-time communication services.

