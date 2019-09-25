Adient (NYSE:ADNT) Price Target Raised to $13.00 at Morgan Stanley

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 39.81% from the company’s current price.

ADNT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Bank of America downgraded Adient from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 13th. ValuEngine upgraded Adient from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Adient in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Adient from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.57.

NYSE:ADNT traded down $0.19 on Wednesday, reaching $21.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 174,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,408,098. Adient has a 12-month low of $12.15 and a 12-month high of $43.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 3.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.65.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. Adient had a positive return on equity of 8.35% and a negative net margin of 11.00%. The company had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Adient will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC grew its position in Adient by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 20,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in Adient by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 35,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $854,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Adient by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Adient by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Adient by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 63,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. 97.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Adient

Adient plc designs, manufactures, and markets a range of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. It operates through three segments: Seating, Seat Structures and Mechanisms (SS&M), and Interiors. The Seating segment produces seat systems for automotive and other mobility applications, as well as various components of seat systems, including foams, trims, and fabrics.

