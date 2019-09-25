ADOCIA/S (OTCMKTS:ADOCY) Stock Price Down 42.8%

ADOCIA/S (OTCMKTS:ADOCY) was down 42.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $11.57 and last traded at $11.57, approximately 100 shares changed hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at $20.23.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 4.10 and a current ratio of 4.11. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.04.

About ADOCIA/S (OTCMKTS:ADOCY)

Adocia SA, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, researches and develops formulations of pre-approved therapeutic proteins and peptides for the treatment of diabetes and other metabolic diseases. Its proprietary BioChaperone technological platform is designed and developed based on novel polymers, oligomers, and small molecules to enhance the effectiveness and/or safety of therapeutic proteins.

