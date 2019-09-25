ADT (NYSE:ADT) Shares Up 5.6%

ADT Inc (NYSE:ADT)’s share price shot up 5.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $6.66 and last traded at $6.56, 2,654,612 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 17% from the average session volume of 2,278,092 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.21.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ADT. Royal Bank of Canada set a $10.00 price objective on ADT and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. ValuEngine upgraded ADT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut ADT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Imperial Capital cut their price objective on ADT from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a PE ratio of -41.00, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44.

ADT (NYSE:ADT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The security and automation business reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. ADT had a negative net margin of 11.42% and a negative return on equity of 1.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that ADT Inc will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be paid a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 10th. ADT’s dividend payout ratio is presently -87.50%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its stake in shares of ADT by 1.7% in the second quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 638,744 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $3,909,000 after acquiring an additional 10,717 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in shares of ADT by 5.9% in the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 55,596 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ADT in the second quarter worth approximately $299,000. Concourse Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ADT by 15.2% in the second quarter. Concourse Capital Management LLC now owns 266,583 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $1,631,000 after acquiring an additional 35,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association boosted its stake in shares of ADT by 68.6% in the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 35,622 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 14,498 shares during the last quarter. 98.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ADT Inc provides security and automation solutions for homes and businesses in the United States and Canada. It provides a range of fire detection, fire suppression, video surveillance, and access control systems to residential, commercial, and multi-site customers. The company primarily offers monitored security and automation solutions, including the installation and monitoring of security and premises automation systems designed to detect intrusion, control access, sense movement, smoke, fire, carbon monoxide, flooding, temperature, and other environmental conditions and hazards; and address personal emergencies such as injuries, medical emergencies, or incapacitation.

