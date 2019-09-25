Advanced Medical Solutions Group (LON:AMS) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $311.67

Shares of Advanced Medical Solutions Group plc (LON:AMS) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $311.67 and traded as low as $257.50. Advanced Medical Solutions Group shares last traded at $260.00, with a volume of 338,811 shares trading hands.

Separately, Numis Securities upgraded shares of Advanced Medical Solutions Group to an “add” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 289.08 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 311.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.23, a current ratio of 7.22 and a quick ratio of 6.08. The firm has a market cap of $561.57 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.72.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be issued a dividend of GBX 0.50 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.22%. Advanced Medical Solutions Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.10%.

In other news, insider A Christopher (Chris) Meredith purchased 8,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 224 ($2.93) per share, for a total transaction of £19,712 ($25,757.22).

Advanced Medical Solutions Group Company Profile (LON:AMS)

Advanced Medical Solutions Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes products for the advanced wound care, surgical, and wound closure markets worldwide. It operates through two segments, Branded and OEM. The company offers natural and synthetic polymers for use in advanced wound care dressings under the ActivHeal brand; medical adhesives for closing and sealing tissue under the LiquiBand brand name; and sutures and haemostats for the medical device market under the RESORBA brand.

