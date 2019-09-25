Advaxis (NASDAQ:ADXS) Shares Gap Down to $0.29

Advaxis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADXS) shares gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $0.29, but opened at $0.29. Advaxis shares last traded at $0.27, with a volume of 501,528 shares traded.

Several analysts have issued reports on ADXS shares. ValuEngine raised Advaxis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Advaxis in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Advaxis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th.

Get Advaxis alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $5.05 million, a P/E ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 3.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.85.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADXS. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Advaxis by 71.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 230,106 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 95,607 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Advaxis by 143.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 501,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after acquiring an additional 295,444 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Advaxis by 53,633.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 51,047 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 50,952 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Advaxis by 5,970.3% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 562,294 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 553,031 shares during the period. 7.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Advaxis Company Profile (NASDAQ:ADXS)

Advaxis, Inc, a late-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of Listeria monocytogenes (Lm) technology based antigen delivery product in the United States. It is developing therapies for HPV-related cancers using axalimogene filolisbac (AXAL) for the treatment of head and neck cancer.

Read More: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Receive News & Ratings for Advaxis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advaxis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.